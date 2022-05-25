At least 19 children were killed in the shooting perpetrated by a young man at a school in the town of Uvalde (Texas, United States), in which a teacher and the aggressor also died, state authorities reported Tuesday.

With this, according to data from the authorities, at least 21 people died in the massacre: 19 children, a teacher and the attacker, who was shot by the Police.

Who are the victims?

The massacre occurred very close to the border with Mexico, at the Robb Elementary School.

Small groups of children were seen weaving between parked cars and buses, some holding hands as they walked out under police escort from school, It has students between 7 and 10 years old.

According to official data, About 500 students study in this school. Nearly 90 percent of them are Hispanic and come from families with modest financial resources.

This is one of the 22 victims in today’s school shooting. Xavier Lopez was just 10 years old and in 4th grade. According to his cousin, Xavier’s mom was at his awards ceremony 1-2 hours prior to the shooting, not knowing it would be the last time she’d see him. pic.twitter.com/J85iewA2gg — Reena Roy (@reenaroy) May 25, 2022

Being a primary school, the victims were mostly minors. Although so far there is no official balance from the authorities, local media have already begun to confirm some names.

However, local media reported that the authorities in Texas confirmed that all the victims belong to the same fourth grade class at the elementary school in Uvalde.

Through social networks, American journalists circulated the photo of Xavier Lopeza 10-year-old boy in fourth grade who was killed by the shooter.

“This is one of 22 victims of today’s school shooting. Xavier Lopez was only 10 years old and in 4th grade. According to his cousin, Xavier’s mother was at the awards ceremony 1-2 hours before the shooting, not knowing it would be the last time I would see him,” Reena Roy, a correspondent for the news program, wrote on her Twitter account. ABC.

Profile of Professor Eva Mireles, who was killed in the Texas shooting. Photo: Screenshot from www.ucisd.net

On the other hand, Washington Post reported that another of the victims so far identified was a Robb school teacher. It’s about the teacher Eva Mireles, 44 years old. Mireles had a career of 17 years of experience, according to that same newspaper, and she was married to a police officer.

On the website of the Robb school there is a Mireles profile, where the teacher’s resume is specified. “Welcome to fourth grade! We have a wonderful year ahead of us!” she says on the school’s information link.

A relative of Mireles wrote through her Facebook account: “These shootings seem to never end. And one thing that is certain is that my beautiful niece did not survive these cowardly actions.”

