Huge tragedy of arms in the US: it is not just the fault of the arms lobby

Weapons continue to detonate shots. Not only in the war in Ukraine, but also in the never-ending internal war in the United States that takes hundreds and hundreds of victims every year, every month. L’yet another massacre in Texas is greeted with dismay, even greater than usual given that the target were mainly elementary school children. But beyond the classic complaints and prayers, nothing is done to stop the massacre. Not even Joe Biden, despite promises to that effect during the election campaign before the 2020 presidential election.

“We also feel anger: almost 10 years after the Sandy Hook massacre and 10 days after the Buffalo one, our Country is paralyzed not by fear but by the arms lobby and a political party that has not shown willingness to act in ways that prevent these tragedies, “he wrote Barack Obama on Twitter trying to take the focus and pressure off the shoulders of his former vice president now the principal tenant of the White House.

But inaction on the subject is total, including Democrats. Since the massacre of six- and seven-year-olds in Sandy Hook ten years ago, there have been more than 900 school shootings. Less than two weeks ago, another 18-year-old killed ten people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, targeting them for their race. The number is obviously in the thousands for the shootings that took place in various public places.

It was April 20, 1999 when two Columbine High School students, aged 17 and 18, armed to the teeth, killed 12 classmates in Colorado. and a teacher in minutes before committing suicide in the library. The death toll would have been even higher if they had managed to detonate their homemade bombs. Several films and documentaries have been made on the episode, starting with the famous one by Michael Moore. But in these 23 years nothing has changed, as the tragedy in Texas tragically demonstrates.

The inaction of Biden and US policy on the continuing massacres

Biden blamed the strength of the arms lobby, which opposed even the most moderate proposals, including funding federal research on gun violence and investing more in the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (Atf), a low-resourced agency responsible for essential activities such as controls. federal law on background and assurance that firearms dealers comply with the law. The ATF has had a permanent leader only once in the past 15 years, due to opposition from gun groups, most notably the National Rifle Association (NRA).

The lack of congressional action on gun control is a long and sad story. After Sandy Hook, Obama had entrusted his vice president Biden with the task of passing substantive legislation on arms control. In 2013, a bill that would have introduced universal controls on all arms sales failed in the Senate. Federal action on gun control has been meager, due to the reluctance of Congress to keep the NRA in check, which remains influential in Washington despite the group’s financial and reputational woes. To do something, Biden tried to change the policy with an executive order, including regulation of “ghost weapons”, which can be assembled from parts purchased online and which had previously circumvented the regulation.

Too little. In Texas, voters will soon be able to indicate whether they are satisfied with tolerating the status quo. In the wake of two mass shootings in 2019, Republican Abbott had promised to study solutions to avoid future attacks, but did not act, instead signing the law on the carrying of weapons. Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat running for governor, has placed gun control at the center of his political career. But a victory over Abbott is highly unlikely, and in any case there is little he can do to regulate guns in a Republican-controlled state legislature.

The trail of blood, if the president does not try to take matters into his own hands from the White House, he is destined to continue.

Read also:

Business at the Trento Festival of Economics, Scaroni-Fiorani guests of Perrino

Municipal elections polls, exclusive numbers. Who wins city by city

Waste-to-energy plant Rome, Pd: “It must be built”. That’s what the M5S doesn’t want

Alessandro Benetton, the scrooge who dispenses pills of wisdom on social media

The fifth edition of the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival is starting – 9/12 June 2022

Milan, Berardi icing on the Scudetto after Sanches and … Calciomercato news

Scholz on a mission to Africa: working for a “multilateral world”. VIDEO

Terna: 200 million for the electricity grid of the 2026 Olympics

Samsung, connected homes are the new normal

Philip Morris Italy and the Carabinieri: agreement for legality

Subscribe to the newsletter

