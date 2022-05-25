Radio Shack It continues to be one of the best options when it comes to solving technological problems, because this retailer of components, gadgets and electronic items that has a presence in the United States and Mexico has the products that will undoubtedly make your life easier.

RadioShack currently has 170 branches throughout 28 states of the Republic of Mexico and thanks to various participations with companies in the industry, in recent years it has shown great growth that is reflected in the variety and quality of products they handle.

In each of its branches you can find everything from computer equipment, audio, fixed and cellular telephony, gamin, accessories and gadgets and even some technological products related to personal care.

While in the Gadgets section, which are products or devices created with a specific purpose to solve a problem, we can find the following articles:

ultrasonic mosquito repellent bracelet

Smartwatch of various styles

Wireless headphones

rings of light

cell phone holders

car charger

bluetooth receiver

Clip type card reader

Ticket counter

Video game control for Android

pet food dispenser

spy glasses

Lapel button with spy camera

Apple Air Tag

Adapters and cables for audio and video

Also at RadioShack you can find from a screen for your home, the video game console you want so much and all the products of brands such as IPhone, Huawei.