The final of the Concacaf Champions League has already been defined: LAFC and León will face each other for the most important club title in the region. This duel has history behind it, since these two teams met in the 2020 edition in the round of 16. On that occasion, the Black and Gold emerged victorious and beat La Fiera by a score of 3-2 on aggregate.
The Liga MX team will seek revenge against Los Angeles and try to win the first international title in its history. The MLS club also has its personal revenge and will try to get its ticket to the Club World Cup after losing to Tigres in the 2020 final.
When is the first leg of the Concachampions final played?
The first leg of the Concachampions 2023 will take place on May 31 in the vicinity of the Nou Camp de León at 8:00 p.m.
When is the second leg final of the Concacaf Champions League played?
The second leg final of the Concacaf Champions League will take place on June 4 at the Banc of California Stadium at 7:00 p.m.
What is the tiebreaker criteria in the final of the Concachampions
In accordance with the Concacaf competition regulations, the champion of this contest will be the team that scores the highest number of goals in the two games. In the event that there is a tie in the overall score, the away goal will not apply and an extra time will have to be played. If the tie continues, the duel will be defined in a penalty shootout.
#final #Concachampions #Club #León #LAFC
Leave a Reply