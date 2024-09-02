According to the criteria of

According to what he detailed News for San Antonio, and according to a post by X of Lieutenant Chris Olivarez, on Friday, August 30, A Texas DPS trooper stopped a Lowe’s cargo truck on US-277 in Kinney County.

Due to the small space they were traveling in, The undocumented immigrants were drenched in sweat and suffered from dehydration. and numbness in the extremities. Authorities confirmed that each of them was provided with medical attention.

#VIDEO: @TxDPS Finds 17 Illegal Immigrants Smuggled Inside False Compartment, Mississippi Driver Arrested 8/30: A TXDPS Trooper stopped a Lowe’s box truck on US-277 in Kinney County. During the traffic stop, the driver, Megel Cazanna Patterson from Mississippi, consented to a… https://t.co/mJ4oEyFhGr pic.twitter.com/guqbTzCqjr — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) August 31, 2024

The measures taken by the Texas authorities after the discovery of the undocumented immigrants

Share The 17 undocumented immigrants who were found hiding in a truck. Photo:X @LtChrisOlivarez

After the discovery, The driver was arrested and charged with human trafficking. with the possibility of serious bodily injury or even death.

According to information from Monclova Weather, The driver not only transported the migrants illegally and in poor sanitary conditions, but also wearing a fake Lowe’s t-shirt to camouflage the vehicle and make it appear to be another vehicle from the company.

In addition to his imprisonment, the Authorities seized the truck which had been specially designed to imitate a company vehicle and to transport people hidden inside.

Meanwhilethe 17 illegal migrants were referred to agents of the United States Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP)for its acronym in English) that must apply the laws on them.