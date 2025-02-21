02/21/2025



Updated at 08: 15h.





That girl that one day was there to be hired in an airline with regular flights to America. He needed to finance the race, traveled loaded with manuscript notes he studied on the scales and kept a kind of sweet naive only visible to whom … I knew how to look. That 96 I turned 20, my ‘crew’ promised party and so it was: we started in Plaza Garibaldi with a repossed horseshoe, bloody, lemon and salt and after a few hobs under the eyes of the old mariachis, we cross the dark shore in the dark shore entering Tepito, a neighborhood north of Reforma, in Colonia Morelos, which I still do not explain how we left alive. Actually, we were doing time for the final objective: Casa Paquita. Located on Zarco 202 Street, in the nearby Colonia Guerrero, where not only traditional dishes were cooked, but the live show of a stranger (for us) was offered (for us) Francisca Viveros Barradas.

The place was crowded and smelled like sweat, cigarettes and alcohol; We ask our tequilas and wait. That woman came out of the shadows Emphasized in a long white and cut white dressadorned in the chest with crystal rods that sparkled under the spotlights like cananas of light. He walked slowly, like a welder of herself, and sang low, tired and hoarse, which is the tone that women use to say “I don’t love you anymore.” He hit his red lips to the huge microphone, whose yellowish foam appeared covered with Carmine red at the top.

The women of the room, alone or accompanied, nodded and cried while singing at a voice in shout «Two -legged rat“,” Three times I cheated you, “” If you give one and do not give another, when you are with me, you don’t serve pa’nada, piece of idiot. ” Paquita, serious, received the manuscript tickets of the requests and severe noddage, aware of the ancestral weight of silences that avenged with his lyrics, but at the end of the night someone asked him a bolero and then an unknown boy (tall, skinny, green eyes , smile like a white stroke on the brown complex stewardess. “Watch do not mark the hours,” he sang Paquita la del Barrio, While they danced hugged. Now she is the one who has gone forever, but she will never leave that night.











Session boundary

Access to premium content is open by courtesy of the establishment where you are, but right now there are too many users connected at the same time. Please try it after a few minutes.



Try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions initiated at the same time. We have closed the oldest session to continue sailing without limits in the rest.



Keep sailing







Article only for subscribers