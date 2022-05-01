What is the best large system and SLR camera? And which one has the best value for money? The Consumers’ Association answers.

Large system and SLR cameras are not cheap. They are professional models with interchangeable lenses and many options. For the most demanding photographers, this is the right choice.

The Consumers’ Association tests different types of photo cameras for, among other things, photo quality, film and video quality, operation, resolution and sharpness. A total of more than 150 cameras have been tested and are currently available in stores.

System and SLR cameras are used in combination with a separate lens that is sometimes sold in a set with the body. We therefore also test a combination of the body and lens. Among the more than 70 tested ‘combinations’, a set from Nikon comes out as Best in the Test. A set from Panasonic is the Best Buy.

Best in Test: Nikon Z6 (body) with Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4.0 (lens)

© Consumers’ Association



This Nikon system camera has been tested with the lens: Nikkor Z 24-70 mm f/4.0. This type of lens (Nikon Z-mount) has not been on the market for very long. These are lenses for Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless cameras. See also Arizona passes bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy

The photo quality is very good. Especially in normal light, but also in low light. This is largely due to the large ‘full-frame’ image sensor. But the image stabilization, resolution and sharpness are also very good.

Besides nice pictures, he is also good at filming. It also does this very well in both normal light and low light. And you can connect your own microphone and headphones.

In addition to good quality, the camera is also very pleasant to operate. It has a sturdy body with a good grip and an excellent viewfinder. The touch screen is easy to read, even in bright light, and you can tilt it. You can quickly view the most important settings via a small screen on top. Adjusting the exposure setting is just a bit tricky. You have to turn and hold one button at a time.

It is striking that this Nikon has an input for an XQD card instead of an input for an SD card.

Best Buy: Panasonic Lumix DMC-G80 (Body) with Lumix G Vario 12-60mm F3.5-5.6 Power OIS (Lens)

Image for illustration. © Consumers’ Association



See also Verizon loses fewer customers than expected in Q1 - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO This set from Panasonic is a lot cheaper to purchase. Compared to the Nikon set, you have to sacrifice something, but despite that it is a fine camera. In short, a good alternative if you prefer to spend less money.

The system camera has been tested with the lens: Lumix G Vario 12-60mm F3.5-5.6 Power OIS. You can zoom in a bit further (5x) with this lens than with the Nikon set.

A difference compared to the Nikon is the smaller image sensor. As a result, you compromise on the quality of photos and videos. Especially the color rendering is on the weak side. But photos and videos are still good with good resolution and sharpness. And the image stability is even excellent.

The camera fits well in the hand and the buttons are cleverly placed. The touch screen is easy to read and can be tilted, just like with the Nikon. The menu works pleasantly and quickly.

accountability

In this column we write weekly about household and technological appliances that have been tested by the Consumers’ Association. This is a collaboration between the independent editors of this site and the Consumers’ Association.

The Consumers’ Association tests thousands of products every year, together with qualified technicians in specialized laboratories at home and abroad. The products being tested are store bought so they are not pre-manipulated by manufacturers. See also Candid New Year's outfits of the popular brand have caused bewilderment of buyers

New models are tested as soon as possible after introduction. How fast that is varies per product. The Best in Test is the product with the best test rating. This can also be a somewhat older model, because a newer model is not always better. The Best Buy is the product with the best value for money.

The stated price of a product is the lowest retail price currently known to the Consumers’ Association. But prices can vary per day. If no recent retail price is known, the target price is quoted.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.