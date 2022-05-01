Amazon it does not need any introduction, probably everyone knows the e-commerce giant that over the last few years is increasingly entering new sectors.

Either way, today we are certainly not here to tell you the story of the company and the philosophy behind it, but to make you participate in the first days of this year. You are curious? Very well! Because we finally have an official date for you, so stay with us!

Amazon, the prime days arrive!

Prime days are a lifesaver for every Amazon customer, that’s for sure. They are held every year and many users wait for them eating their fingers. After all, Amazon has made prices and speed of delivery its strong point, so the news we have to give you today we admit it warms our hearts a little!

The period in which the Prime Days 2022 will be held has finally been confirmed. All this took place on the occasion of the dissemination of the financial results of the first quarter of 2022. No more chatter though, if you are ready for the event, know that you will have to wait a long time since it is not talked about before July!

That’s right, you read that right. Although we have not yet known the exact days, the event will be held in July. There was an official communication from the company regarding what has just been said:

“This year Prime Day will be held in July in over 20 countries. During the annual shopping event, Prime users will be able to save on products from national brands and small businesses in all categories. “

Obviously, we don’t have to remind you that to make the most of all the discounts available on this day dedicated to shopping you will need to have a Prime account. This is the well-known subscription service launched by Amazon that offers many exclusive benefits.

In case you have forgotten the features included in the subscription, do not worry we list them below:

Deliveries in 1 hour (some cities)

Access to early offers

Free shipping

Amazon Prime Video included with Movies and TV Series

Audible free for 90 days

Unlimited Cloud for Photos

Amazon Music Unlimited at a lower price

Twitch Prime

Amazon Pantry

Amazon Family

15% discount on periodic deliveries

