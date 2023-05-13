WWhen Mazda comes, the sun rises. Or the other way around. Every year at the start of the new season, the gaze falls longingly on the range of convertibles, and there are sobering things to note. The decrease takes place more visibly than one’s own spring diet. Where Golf and Astra and Barchetta and 208 had to capitulate long ago to the cost killers, Mazda treats itself and us undauntedly to an MX-5. It has been driving unchanged for what feels like a hundred years.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

If you are more than 1.80 meters tall, you can see better over the windshield frame than underneath. To put it bluntly and gloriously, this roadster is a small miracle, actually good for nothing but a good mood. As you know, you can never get enough of that. This is how the 2-liter four-cylinder comes to life, throwing its 184 hp into the balance and turning the organ at up to 7000 rpm. Shifting is done by hand, a matter of honor, more snappy than anywhere else, connoisseurs know that

The MX-5 is always tight

The crisp guy then storms ahead, only 1100 kilograms have to be kept going. For understanding, because times are turning upstream: That’s not the weight of the battery, that’s the weight of the whole car. 6.5 seconds elapse up to 100, 219 km/h are in there, nobody rushes there so quickly, when the journey is the goal. So it actually happened to us to burn only 6.5 liters of Super on average, although the WLTP standard consumption is given as 6.9 liters. We ask for your indulgence, it will not happen again.









picture series



Checked

:



Mazda MX-5



Whether you absolutely have to put 205/45-R-17 tires on black BBS rims is a question of taste (rather yes) and disc (rather no). It’s always tight in the MX-5, shelves are scarce, and the handbrake is offset in the middle on the right, not too bad, hardly anyone drifts anymore by pulling on the lever anyway. Hardly anyone.

Switches are switches, knobs are knobs, buttons are buttons, the lightness of being can be so practical. The roof throws up with one hand, whoever is still articulated, and before the rain shower it is closed again, even before the electric servomotors elsewhere have processed the impulse. Mazda demands 41,400 euros for the Homura Skyactiv version with just about everything. Especially with a smile, all day long.