Carlo Rovelli: “Cancelled from the Frankfurt Fair because I dared to criticize Crosetto”

“Italy asked me to represent it at the opening ceremony of the Frankfurt Book Fair, but as I dared to criticize the defense minister, my speech was cancelled”. This is the accusation launched against the Italian government by Carlo Rovelli, after the criticisms leveled at Guido Crosetto during the Concertone on May 1st.

On that occasion, the Veronese physicist, one of the most widely read scientists in the world, accused the defense attorney of being “very close to one of the largest arms factories in the world, Leonardo”, citing his past as president of AIAD ( Federation of Italian companies for aerospace, defense and security), part of Confindustria.

His speech was immediately criticized by the presenter Ambra Angiolini, who had emphasized the absence of a contradictory. Now Rovelli has been excluded from the Frankfurt Book Fair where he was supposed to represent Italy at the opening ceremony, scheduled in a year and a half.

This was communicated to him by the extraordinary commissioner of the government for the Buchmesse 2024, Ricardo Franco Levi, who cited precisely the clamor aroused by his speech at the concert in Piazza San Giovanni. “What I feel more than anything else the duty to avoid – and I take full personal responsibility for this – is that an occasion of celebration and also of just national pride, turns into a source of embarrassment for those who that day will represent Italy. And I won’t hide from you the hope that our country will be represented at the highest institutional level”, wrote Levi in ​​a letter published on Facebook by Rovelli. “I am inclined to think that you were the first to have imagined the scenarios that her words would have opened up. This certainly does not serve to lessen the weight of this letter. Letter I never wanted to write. I hope, at least, that it will help keep me from losing his friendship”, added the commissioner, hoping to “soon be able to read a new book” by Rovelli and perhaps meet him “in person”.

Many messages of support have arrived at the physicist in the last few hours. “Without words. And full solidarity with Carlo Rovelli”, said the writer Nicola Lagioia, director of the Turin International Book Fair. “One may think very differently from him on the Ukrainian question, but this sends a bad signal from the publishing world: if an author attacks the government, he is killed,” he added. “Solidarity to Carlo Rovelli, target of Giorgia Meloni’s post-fascist and warlike regime. Siding with peace means paying a very high price. Shame”, the comment of the philosopher Donatella Di Cesare. “I have just learned of the letter that Carlo Rovelli received from the Frankfurt Fair. He posted it on Facebook. What a filthy shame. Mala tempora currunt, solidarity, prof”, said the writer Valeria Parrella. “A serious episode and a decision from which we can only dissociate ourselves, expressing all our closeness to the author”, the condemnation of the Adelphi publishing house, speaking of an “embarrassing practice in any country that defines itself as free”.