Rocket Arena has been removed from digital stores. The game published by Electronic Arts, a third-person multiplayer shooter made by Final Strike Games and available from 2020, it is no longer available for purchase. Unfortunately, we currently have no official confirmation as to why.

There Steam page, at the time of writing, is still accessible, but Rocket Arena is not purchasable. The PS Store and Xbox Store pages, however, simply disappeared. There is no information on social media, via the official profiles, as both the game and the developers’ accounts have not published posts for months.

Who owns the gameaccording to online reports, is still able to launch it and play online, so it means that the servers were not shut down without warning.