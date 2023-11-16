Rocket Arena has been removed from digital stores. The game published by Electronic Arts, a third-person multiplayer shooter made by Final Strike Games and available from 2020, it is no longer available for purchase. Unfortunately, we currently have no official confirmation as to why.
There Steam page, at the time of writing, is still accessible, but Rocket Arena is not purchasable. The PS Store and Xbox Store pages, however, simply disappeared. There is no information on social media, via the official profiles, as both the game and the developers’ accounts have not published posts for months.
Who owns the gameaccording to online reports, is still able to launch it and play online, so it means that the servers were not shut down without warning.
Rocket Arena, what could have happened?
Repeating that Rocket Arena is still available, it’s just no longer purchasable, we can do some assumptions.
This is unlikely to be an error, since it has disappeared from all platforms, so it is possible that some kind of legal issue has arisen that has forced the developers to block the sale until everything is resolved. Often all it takes is one song whose license has expired to create serious problems.
If not, it is possible that EA and Final Strike Games have decided to stop supporting the game, which did not achieve particular success. The first step, in this case, is to block the sale and then announce how long the servers will remain open.
Obviously for the moment they are unique speculation, not official information. EA hasn’t made any statements about it, so for now we can only wait.
