Instagram is enabling the feature “Reels test”, which allows content creators to evaluate the effectiveness of their new ideas before sharing them with their followers. The tool is designed to reduce doubts about a publication’s performance. It will begin to be rolled out worldwide starting today.

The platform social media ensures that the launch of this resource responds to a need of its users. “We often hear them say that they feel nervous about posting too much or trying topics that are outside their niche. They fear that it will not resonate with their followers. Test videos help eliminate these doubts about performance,” he says.

The “Reels trials” were made available to a select group of subscribers earlier this year. The Meta social network assures that the function has registered “early success.” “[Las personas con acceso anticipado] “They report that their new content proposals are working well with both new audiences and existing followers,” he says.

An analysis prepared by the Metricool management tool determines that the reels They are the most effective format to reach new market segments. It estimates that its reach is 38% higher than any other type of publication on Instagram.

How do the “Reels test”?

Those interested in using the resource must create a reel on a regular basis. Before sharing it, you will have to select the “Test” button. The material will be published automatically and can be consulted from the author’s profile.

Instagram emphasizes that “only you will be able to see that your reel test. It will not be shown to other people in the main grid of your profile or in the tab ‘Reels‘. Your followers will not see the content on their feed nor in the dedicated section.” Add that these essay posts will be shown to non-followers first.

The platform will deliver a report 24 hours later on the content interaction metrics. These include the number of views, likes, comments and shares. It will also show a comparative history with the performance of other similar experiments.

Screenshot of the new “Test Reels” feature on Instagram.Courtesy Meta

“If you reel test has good performance, you can choose the ‘Share with everyone’ option to increase its reach so that your followers can see it,” says the social network. Users have the ability to automate this process when creating content. By selecting the option, Instagram’s rating systems gain permission to monitor the performance of the post based on the views it accumulates in the first 72 hours. If the performance is considered good, the material will be uploaded automatically.

Instagram remains the fourth most used social network worldwide. It has a base of more than 2,000 million users worldwide. In recent months, it has added several features to maintain its position. A few weeks ago it announced that it is testing a new feature that will allow it to reset the recommendation algorithm to offer even more personalized content. The resource will be rolled out globally very soon and will be useful for removing proposed posts in the feed home, in the ‘Explore’ tab and in the ‘Reels’ section.