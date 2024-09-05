The system requirements for Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown have created some confusion among PC users. Let’s talk about the minimum ones in particular. The idea they convey is that they wanted to include even very old GPUs, but at the cost of a quality that risks being “questionable”.

Basically the game will make extensive use of to the use of upscaling systemsstarting in some cases from a rendering resolution of 640×360 to reach 1080p.

It must be said that normally the minimum requirements do not list very high-performance cards, but in the case of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown the desire to also include GPUs from the GeForce GTX series could have led to some probable compromises that have not been seen for some time.