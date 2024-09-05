The system requirements for Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown have created some confusion among PC users. Let’s talk about the minimum ones in particular. The idea they convey is that they wanted to include even very old GPUs, but at the cost of a quality that risks being “questionable”.
Basically the game will make extensive use of to the use of upscaling systemsstarting in some cases from a rendering resolution of 640×360 to reach 1080p.
It must be said that normally the minimum requirements do not list very high-performance cards, but in the case of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown the desire to also include GPUs from the GeForce GTX series could have led to some probable compromises that have not been seen for some time.
The Risks of Excessive Upscaling
Anyway, here are the system requirements for Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown:
- Minimums (1080p, 30fps, FSR 2 Ultra Performance)
- OS: Windows 10 or later
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660, AMD Radeon RX 480, Intel Arc A380
- CPU: Intel Core i7 7700K, AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 50GB SSD
- Recommended (1080p, 60fps, DLSS or FSR 2 Balanced)
- OS: Windows 10 or later
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, AMD Radeon RX 6650
- CPU: Intel Core i7 11700K, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 50GB SSD
Let’s explain better. Their requirements seem similar to those of other games. However, the minimum is 1080p, obtainable with FSR 2 (AMD’s upscaling system) set to Ultra Performance. As you know, upscaling occurs by reducing the native rendering resolution which is expanded by artificial intelligence to the selected output resolution. Among the cards, it is also indicated as compatible the GTX 1660which does not support NVIDIA’s DLSS by default. This means that those who own it will have to use FSR 2, but at extreme settings.
To be precise, with an output resolution of 1920×1080, using FSR 2 at Ultra Performance reduces the rendering resolution to 640 x 360. The problems that can arise from this are various, such as an excessively blurry image, various visual glitches and, in extreme cases, a delay in the inputs (which for a driving game would be lethal).
In short, according to some, putting a similar GPU among the minimum requirements was not very correct, unless we specify in detail what the buyer will actually find in front of him, given that it is different from simply playing at a very low level of graphic detail.
