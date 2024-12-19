The health status of Rafael It is being one of the talking points of all television programs. And, after the singer’s admission after feeling unwell during the recording of a Christmas special of ‘La Revuelta’ (La 1), all the media barricaded themselves at the doors of October 12 waiting for any statement or part doctor to clarify the artist’s situation. Precisely, ‘Espejo Público’ (Antena 3) has been the space that has given in the clue of what the singer’s stroke could have caused.

«Neurologists have ruled out that Rafael have a stroke,” Susanna Griso began by telling the audience and the collaborators of ‘Public Mirror‘ that I had on the set. “He has been transferred to the 12 de Octubre hospital… and is undergoing several tests,” Miquel Valls said before connecting with the reporter who had been transferred to the hospital.

“They trust that it was something temporary,” the journalist communicated about the wishes of the relatives of Rafael. «It is the great hope, that it remains a scare, a big scare. The last minute We have it in the medical report, because a stroke is ruled out, but be careful, new tests have to be done to exhaustively determine what caused the stroke,” reported the ‘Espejo Público’ reporter, who added that from the ” “representative agency” of the singer assured that he was “well and calm.”

On the set of the Antena 3 morning show, Susanna Griso was the first to react to the last hour of the state of health of Rafael. “It’s curious,” stressed the presenter of ‘Public Mirror‘. “What could be the cause of this speech problem?” asked the communicator who received the response from her partner, Gema López.









“Well, when he starts to get sick… The doctors They see two options for transfer to the Clinic or to October 12. Thinking that it could be a stroke, it was decided by the clinician, which is the reference hospital… But it is the family, seeing that we have to continue seeing what happened, is the one who decides the transfer at 4 in the afternoon,” he explained. the journalist of ‘Public Mirror‘ which added that during “the entire afternoon” there was “a lot of confusion.”

However, the question I had raised Susanna Griso about Rafael It had not been resolved, so the Antena 3 morning presenter launched it again. “What could it be?” asked the communicator once again, who on this occasion did receive the solution to her question.

“What they have indicated to us, and then we will develop it further, has to do with the type of medication that they have been taking for these twenty years and that sometimes this medication can cause some symptoms of this type,” said Gema López, focusing on the medications you take Rafael for his liver problems such as origin of their health problems.