It seems that Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown be another game that has Early access issuesalso in this case guaranteed only by the purchase of the expensive Gold Editionwith the benefit in question being marred by some server issues that make it difficult to launch.
In practice, those who purchased the Gold Edition of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, at the price of €89.99, also have among the bonuses the possibility of early access to the game for 7 days, therefore officially available since yesterday given that the release date on the market is set for September 12.
In the early hours, however, several witnesses reported frequent problems with the servers, which made it practically impossible Unable to log in in any form to the game since the title still requires an online connection for its various modes.
Maintenance in progress
Several reports of the inability to log in have been posted on Reddit, through the Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown channel and the KT Racing developers they made it known that they were aware of the problem.
A solution should therefore be on the way, considering that the situation was already starting to improve in the last few hours, probably through some adjustments to the online platforms or perhaps the activation of a greater quantity of dedicated servers.
The latest update from the team was talking about a quick maintenance which would take the servers offline for approximately 30 minutes, intended to fix “many current login and network issues” players are experiencing, so the situation should be resolved.
In the meantime, we’ve seen the launch trailer for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown and also the controversial minimum system requirements for PC.
#Test #Drive #Unlimited #Solar #Crown #Server #Issues #Gold #Edition #Buyers #Log
Leave a Reply