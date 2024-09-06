It seems that Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown be another game that has Early access issuesalso in this case guaranteed only by the purchase of the expensive Gold Editionwith the benefit in question being marred by some server issues that make it difficult to launch.

In practice, those who purchased the Gold Edition of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, at the price of €89.99, also have among the bonuses the possibility of early access to the game for 7 days, therefore officially available since yesterday given that the release date on the market is set for September 12.

In the early hours, however, several witnesses reported frequent problems with the servers, which made it practically impossible Unable to log in in any form to the game since the title still requires an online connection for its various modes.