Strelkov’s wife denies reports of his being sent to SVO from prison

Reports about sending former Minister of Defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Strelkov (real name – Igor Girkin) to the special military operation zone (SMO) from prison are not true. His wife Miroslava Reginskaya told Lenta.ru about this.

“This is a hoax. This information is not true,” she denied.

On September 6, the SHOT Telegram channel reported that Igor Strelkov would soon be released from prison and sent to the combat zone. According to the Telegram channel, his lawyers were able to achieve this. His prison sentence was replaced with service in the SVO zone.

Igor Strelkov is a retired Russian military man who served in the FSB. In 2014, he took part in the military conflict in Donbass on the side of the militia, and later became the first Minister of Defense of the DPR. After the start of a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine in 2022, he regularly criticized the activities of the Russian Ministry of Defense and the country’s leadership. He was detained in July 2023 and a criminal case was opened against him under the article on calls for extremism. In January 2024, Strelkov was sentenced to four years in prison. He did not admit his guilt. While serving his sentence, he repeatedly stated his desire to go to the front.