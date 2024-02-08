Diggia smiles, Bezzecchi less so

First track event of the 2024 season on file for the newborn Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team in Sepang where the first official MotoGP tests conclude. Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi, riding the Ducati Fluo Stream, close in the wake of the strongest, in P8 and P15 respectively in the three-day combined.

55 laps today too for Di Giannantonio who further improves his time. In the morning, he stops the clock at 1'57.343 and then dedicates himself to a more than positive and convincing Sprint race simulation in the afternoon. A small crash at turn 9 before lunch, without consequences, and then he's already thinking about the next test in Qatar in just under two weeks (19-20 February next ed.).

Decent result for Bezzecchi, who is unable to go beyond yesterday's 1'57.867. He completed 56 laps and gave up the single lap attempt to concentrate on setting up. He also suffered a small crash at the end at turn 5.

The words of the pilots

Marco Bezzecchi: “We close this first test with a somewhat complicated day. We had a small problem with the bike and we opted not to attempt the time attack. I preferred to work further on the riding style, I'm struggling a bit. The bike is very fast, but I'm not comfortable yet, I have to adapt and this still takes some time. When braking and accelerating, the sensations are different compared to the GP22. I have not yet managed to bring the package to the limit, which is the reason that pushed us to continue step by step and leave aside for a moment the flying lap and simulation in view of Qatar“.

Fabio Di Giannantonio: “I'm going back to Italy with a smile, if I had to give a grade to this test, I'd say 9 out of 10. The feeling was good straight away, even the time attack wasn't bad. I really enjoyed myself this morning, but the thing that energizes me the most is the result and the sensations during this afternoon's simulation, when it was really hot on the track. We were fast, all the signs are positive. The GP23 is much more powerful, also in terms of traction and has a different front end confidence. I'm tired, physically I need to recover a bit, but I can't wait to get back on track in Qatar”.