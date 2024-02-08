You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Arturo Vidal and Tulio Gómez.
Arturo Vidal and Tulio Gómez.
The Chilean footballer finally signed with Colo Colo of his country.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Arturo vidal He still does not forget that he was very close to being a new América de Cali player and reaching Colombian soccer. A possibility that was undone until the player signed for the club he loved, the Chilean Colo Colo.
(You may be interested: Pan American Games are still in controversy: Paraguay responds harshly to Colombia)
América made a great financial effort, even with additional sponsors, to try to convince the player, who managed to flirt with the team and its fans.
Vidal, a leading figure in Chilean football, had other important offers, but he was able to consider the possibility of joining América, which ultimately did not happen.
What did Vidal say?
Arturo Vidal lives his current life in Colo Colo, but he does not forget what he generated in América de Cali.
“I spoke many times with Riquelme… But my goal was Colo Colo, I was free… Boca was there, América de Cali got involved. I also loved the way he talked to me, the affection of the people that I received in such a In a short time they caught on and went forward like crazy, the way I like it,” Vidal said in an interview with DirecTV Sports.
Vidal did want to play for the scarlet team, but his first option was always the Chilean club.
“I'm like that (crazy), so that left me very touched, I can't deny it. I think that my decision, if it had not been Colo-Colo, would have been América de Cali,” he assured.
SPORTS
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Arturo #Vidal #confessed #spoke #frustrated #move #América #Cali
Leave a Reply