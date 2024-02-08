Arturo vidal He still does not forget that he was very close to being a new América de Cali player and reaching Colombian soccer. A possibility that was undone until the player signed for the club he loved, the Chilean Colo Colo.



América made a great financial effort, even with additional sponsors, to try to convince the player, who managed to flirt with the team and its fans.

Vidal, a leading figure in Chilean football, had other important offers, but he was able to consider the possibility of joining América, which ultimately did not happen.

What did Vidal say?

Arturo Vidal lives his current life in Colo Colo, but he does not forget what he generated in América de Cali.

“I spoke many times with Riquelme… But my goal was Colo Colo, I was free… Boca was there, América de Cali got involved. I also loved the way he talked to me, the affection of the people that I received in such a In a short time they caught on and went forward like crazy, the way I like it,” Vidal said in an interview with DirecTV Sports.

Vidal did want to play for the scarlet team, but his first option was always the Chilean club.

“I'm like that (crazy), so that left me very touched, I can't deny it. I think that my decision, if it had not been Colo-Colo, would have been América de Cali,” he assured.

