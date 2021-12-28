Kevin Prince Boateng has a new love, we get to know better the new girlfriend of the famous football player

Over the last few hours, a news apparently of Kevin Prince Boateng that has left the whole world of the web speechless. A year after the separation with Melissa Satta, it seems that the footballer has found a new one fiancée. Let’s find out who it is.

Kevin Prince Boateng never ceases to amaze all his fans. Recently the famous footballer became the protagonist of a gossip from which a new one emerges flame. So, it seems that after Melissa Satta, the player has found serenity with another woman. Here are all the details.

According to some indiscretions who are becoming more and more insistent on the web, Kevin Prince Boateng has a new girlfriend. The girl in question is called Valentina Fradegrada. This is theinfluencer which has become famous for having launched the fashion of bikinis worn backwards.

The separation between Kevin Prince Boateng and Melissa Satta

A year ago the famous footballer and Melissa Satta had decided to put a final point to their relationship. Already in the year 2018 the two had spent a period of crisis. Then in 2019 they surprised everyone by getting back together but soon theirs love story has come to an end.

The couple had decided to divorce while remaining on good terms for the love of theirs son Maddox. These were the words with which the model had announced the separation:

After a period of separation, we decided to permanently interrupt our relationship, in full respect of each other’s positions and in total serenity, it being understood that we will remain an important point of reference for each other for the growth of our son Maddox. Thank you for these 9 years… and for the best gift… Maddox.

Now, one year aftergoodbye with the former tissue, Kevin Prince Boateng has found the serenity with the influencer Valentina Fradegrada. The two are on vacation in the Maldives and have already made their first tattoo together: he had “Vale” written on his fingers and she “Boa”.