from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

5/23/2023 – 5:57 PM

Share



An advertising video for Tesla, the car company founded by billionaire Elon Musk, shows the Tesla Bot, humanoid robot produced to perform tasks autonomously, acting in car engine assembly. The prediction is that the machines will operate on the assembly line in the coming years. watch the video here.

+ Tesla robot waves, but does not walk – yet. Musk plans to produce millions of them

An “army” of bipedal robots appears in the video as they perform tasks at one of Tesla’s production centers. One of the robots exchanges items between containers, in addition to walking at a slow pace.

Still in 2022, Musk announced that the cost of the part would be US$ 20 thousand – approximately R$ 99,252 thousand. The images show the bots close to operations with the Cybertruck, expected to be launched by Tesla in 2024.























