The Serie fast and furious could continue with multiple spin-offs after the main series concludes with Fast X Parts 1, 2 and 3. The actor and producer Vin Diesel he told Variety that he’s developing spin-offs, in fact, he’s been working on them for years. One of them is a movie fast & furious led by women.

“I started developing the female spin-off… in 2017 along with other spin-offs, and the faster I deliver the finale, the faster I can launch all the spin-offs,” Diesel said.

The Serie fast & furious has already had a spin-off in the form of hobbs&shaw in 2019, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham. There was also an animated series called Spy Racerswhich aired on Netflix from 2019 to 2021.

the star of fast & furiousMichelle Rodriguez, is also mentioned in the article, and said that she could take a step back and not participate in possible future spin-offs.

“You pass the baton,” he said. “When it comes to the next generation, you have to. It is the only way to allow them to define the future.”

Fast X opened in the United States on May 19 and garnered huge box office numbers in its opening weekend, grossing more than $300 million worldwide.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: I told them! This isn’t going to end until people stop going to these movies, and even then maybe three or four will come out to see if they can revive interest. The only thing left for me to say to Mr. Diesel is, once again: