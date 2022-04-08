The relationship between Elon Musk and autonomous driving has often been the subject of disappointment for Tesla’s CEO. In fact, on several occasions the South African manager missed the forecasts relating to driverless driving: in 2019 he had stated that the following year the first self-driving taxis would be available in some US markets, and only last January he declared that it would remain shocked that Tesla did not reach the maximum level of this year autonomous drivingwhich he said is safer than that of human drivers.

In the future, the CEO of the US brand announced that Tesla will soon launch a new one self-driving futuristic-looking robotaxi: The South African manager, who hasn’t released details on when this vehicle will make its debut, spoke at the opening of the $ 1.1 billion factory in Texas, which is home to Tesla’s new headquarters. Meanwhile, the next step in terms of automating the guide will be completed this year with the expansion of the beta software FSDto which new features will be implemented than those already present today which, however, only allow semi-autonomous driving, in which therefore the presence of the driver is therefore fundamental: according to what reported by Reuters, the goal of the next software update will be to allow electric Tesla to move autonomously even better in urban and city streets.