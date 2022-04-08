Migno and Foggia, still them. In the first Free Practice session of the Moto3 Austin GP the two Italians are in fact protagonists: best time for Andrea Migno (Honda Snipers) in 2: 16.241 ahead of Dennis Foggia (Honda Leopard), 0.382 behind, confirming their good performance in this start of the season. Third Carlos Tatay at 0.496, while the world leader, Sergio Garcia, is ninth at 1.068.