In the first session of the small best times of Migno, with the Honda Snipers ahead of Dennis Foggia. Ninth the leader of the world, Sergio Garcia
Migno and Foggia, still them. In the first Free Practice session of the Moto3 Austin GP the two Italians are in fact protagonists: best time for Andrea Migno (Honda Snipers) in 2: 16.241 ahead of Dennis Foggia (Honda Leopard), 0.382 behind, confirming their good performance in this start of the season. Third Carlos Tatay at 0.496, while the world leader, Sergio Garcia, is ninth at 1.068.
the top-10
–
Another Italian in the top ten, Stefano Nepa, tenth at 1,344 to close a top-10 which also includes, in order: 4. Jaume Masia (+0.512), 5. Xavier Artigas (+0.739), 6. Diogo Moreira ( +0.834), 7. Daniel Holgado (+0.919) and 8. Izan Guevara (+0.933).
the other Italians
–
Thus the other Italians: 12. Alberto Surra, 14. Matteo Bertelle, 21. Riccardo Rossi and 27. Elia Bartolini. The second session will be held at 10.10 pm in Italy.
#Moto3 #FP1 #Austin #Italian #protagonists #Migno #precedes #Foggia
Leave a Reply