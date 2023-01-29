Tesla’s home country, the United States, continues to be crucial to the company’s global growth ambitions. On the production front, however, Elon Musk and his collaborators are satisfied up to a certain point: for this reason in recent days the South African manager wanted to meet with two senior White House officialsjust to ask for a further boost to the local production of electric cars.

Specifically, the meeting took place last Friday and saw Musk confront John Podesta, a Democratic advocate who serves as Biden’s senior adviser on green energy innovation, and Mitch Landrieu, who oversees energy spending. infrastructure: A White House spokesman told Reuters that at the center of the debatein addition to the topic of electrification in general, there were the shared objectives on the electric future of the automotive sector and on the measures Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act can make progress production and reload of electric vehicles in the United States. Even Elon Musk himself confirmed the meeting through his official Twitter profile, without however revealing further details about it. We know for sure that the Tesla CEO has not met personally with Joe Biden: the two have often had conflicting opinions on political and union issues, one more reason to avoid a face-to-face interview.

The confrontation between Musk and Biden has reached escalating heights in recent years, especially after the US president extolled GM and Ford’s EV production in a tweet last year. purposely excluding Tesla. However, the number one of the White House later publicly acknowledged the role of Elon Musk’s company in the production of electric vehicles in the United States, but he only did so over a year later taking office and especially after the Tesla CEO himself repeatedly complained about being unfairly ignored.