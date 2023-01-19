To elaborate an electric car it’s possible. The German specialist Novitec he grappled with the Model Yafter having prepared the Model 3, Model S and Model X. The elaboration concerned the exterior, with a kit that makes it sportier and above all more aerodynamics the bodywork of the Electric SUV.

Tesla Model Y tuned by Novitec

There Novitec for the elaboration of the Tesla Model Y it has prepared a kit that includes one front spoilerwhich hooks up to the stock bumper, a spoiler for the tailgate and a diffuser for the rear bumper.

Tesla Model Y tuned Novitec front 3/4

Sides have been applied miniskirts very aggressive. The kit also includes new ones look for Vossen by 22 inches with five inclined twin spokes in the measures 9.5Jx22 up front with high-performance street tires 255/30ZR22 And 10.5Jx22 behind with tires 285/30ZR22. The wheels also have a feature that optimizes brake ventilation.

Spoiler and rear diffuser

Tesla Model Y Novitec trim

From a technical point of view, Novitec intervened on the set-up of the Tesla Model Y electric SUV. The changes affected the suspensions which slightly stiffen the structure and are adjustable in height for a maximum excursion of 40mm.

The bodywork is lowered by 40 mm

The lowering of the bodywork, in addition to improving performance, allows a electricity saving on long distances up to 7%.

Tesla Model Y Novitec photo

