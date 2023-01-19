To elaborate an electric car it’s possible. The German specialist Novitec he grappled with the Model Yafter having prepared the Model 3, Model S and Model X. The elaboration concerned the exterior, with a kit that makes it sportier and above all more aerodynamics the bodywork of the Electric SUV.
Tesla Model Y tuned by Novitec
There Novitec for the elaboration of the Tesla Model Y it has prepared a kit that includes one front spoilerwhich hooks up to the stock bumper, a spoiler for the tailgate and a diffuser for the rear bumper.
Sides have been applied miniskirts very aggressive. The kit also includes new ones look for Vossen by 22 inches with five inclined twin spokes in the measures 9.5Jx22 up front with high-performance street tires 255/30ZR22 And 10.5Jx22 behind with tires 285/30ZR22. The wheels also have a feature that optimizes brake ventilation.
Tesla Model Y Novitec trim
From a technical point of view, Novitec intervened on the set-up of the Tesla Model Y electric SUV. The changes affected the suspensions which slightly stiffen the structure and are adjustable in height for a maximum excursion of 40mm.
The lowering of the bodywork, in addition to improving performance, allows a electricity saving on long distances up to 7%.
Tesla Model Y Novitec photo
You may also be interested in this content
Tesla Model Y features and prices
Tesla Model Y the best-selling in Europe
All the news about Tesla
Selected and tested electric cars to buy
Prices and characteristics of electric cars
Hybrid car prices and features
Electric car RECHARGE time in AC
How much does it cost to recharge an electric car
All about charging electric cars
Electric car charging rates
Electrical retrofit
Electric cars with more range
Electric car charging rates
CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING TIME
Electric car columns on the highway
latest news lithium ion batteries
The tests of new electric cars!
EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars
MODEL Y price list Used ads MODEL Y
What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car
The article Tesla Model Y tuned by Novitec, features comes from newsauto.it.
#Tesla #Model #tuned #Novitec #characteristics
Leave a Reply