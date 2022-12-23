Tesla Model Y It is the fully electric compact SUV or crossover from the American manufacturer Tesla and due to the characteristics it has, being designed as a family car with greater versatility, this vehicle has become the best-seller of the company founded by Elon Musk.

The Model Y is a compact SUV made by Tesla and it is roughly a crossover version of the well-known Tesla Model 3 with which it shares at least 75% of the components.

In accordance with Tesla, the Model Y offers great driving autonomy, because with its 2,100 liters of cargo offers 531 kilometers of travel, as well as great power since its two independent motors digitally control the power of each wheel, offering acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds.

This vehicle developed by the South African company Elon Muskis one of the most versatile that the company has, since it provides greater space to transport up to 7 passengers plus cargo.

In addition to this, each second row seat can be folded flat, allowing you to transport small furniture, a lot of luggage or other utensils such as golf clubs and more.

In Mexico the price list of Tesla Model Y It is 1 million 650 thousand pesos, however, this figure can vary based on what kind of features you want your car to have, particularly its color.