Plenty of Americans are taking out personal loans due to their convenience. Personal loans are popularly used for debt consolidation, and credit counselor Alli Wetzeler at Consumer Credit of Des Moines explains that this is due to their relatively low-interest rates compared to credit cards. Apart from being used for debt consolidation, the most common uses of personal loans include paying medical bills and making large purchases.



Personal loans are indeed convenient for many Americans, especially in times of need. However, these personal loans can be made even more accessible with the help of online loaning platforms.



What are the Differences Between Traditional and Online Loans?

Interest rates



As previously mentioned, low-interest rates are one of the best features of online loans. Our article on ‘Real Estate or Shares’ highlights that low-interest rates are highly sought after now that mortgage loans with ten-year fixed rates are charged around 3.5% per year. This is a big jump from the 0.7 and 1% interest rates two years ago, which is why plenty of people are setting their eyes on online loans.



The same is true for personal loans. Traditional banks like Citibank and the US Bank offer an 8.99-9.99% APR at the least, while online banks like Upstart and Marcus by Goldman Sachs charge at least 6.5%.



Prequalification Process



Traditional banks usually do a hard credit check to assess your trustworthiness as a borrower. Unfortunately, these assessments can cause your credit score to decrease.



In contrast, online loans offer a prequalification process that doesn’t affect your credit score in any way. The list of best personal loans by Sound Dollar shows that SoFi and Happy Money allow you to confirm your eligibility for the loan and check your potential APR options without doing a hard credit check. You can also check the rates and terms for these online personal loans without committing, making it easier to shop around for the best deals that suit your needs.



Loan Approval and Disbursement



Most people can afford to wait if they take out personal loans for their vacation. However, the approval and disbursement process can be critical for people who loan money for hospital bills and other emergencies.



Fortunately, traditional and online banks are usually head-to-head in this aspect. The Balance Money highlights that online lenders typically have a fast and easy application process and that you can expect your cash to arrive in your account in one to seven business days. Meanwhile, you can get your cash in traditional banks on the same day as long as you can meet with the banker immediately and provide all the documents needed.



Is It Safe to Take Out an Online Personal Loan?



Online loans are convenient in many ways, but many people still worry about their legitimacy. This concern is valid, especially since numerous financial scams are spreading across the internet.



To protect yourself from fraudulent schemes, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recommends checking if you’re on the lender’s site or inputting your information in a lead generator site that sends data across a network of possible lenders. You should also double-check if your state licenses the lender to gain more consumer protection against fraud. Finally, you need to check the lender’s contact information to check if they’re legitimate and to contact them in case of any problems.



Personal loans are more accessible and convenient than ever, now that you can get them online. So if you think that online personal loans suit your needs, you’ll need to double-check their information, website, and licenses to protect your money and your information.