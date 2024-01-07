Elon Musk, The visionary tycoon known for his boldness and entrepreneurship, has raised concerns among some of his employees due to his alleged drug consumption habits. psychoactive substances.

Now, for this reason, the executives and boards of directors of their companies Tesla and SpaceX They fear for the future of the companies.

(Also: Tesla is no longer the leader in manufacturing electric cars in the world).

According to the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, Sources familiar with Musk and his companies warn that the CEO's drug use could have significant implications not only for his personal well-being, but also for the different companies under his direction and the assets he oversees, all of which They amount to billions of dollars.

The aforementioned media reported that a former director of Tesla decided not to appear at a company board of directors because of the behavior of the billionaire.

According to the report, Musk has used various substances such as LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, mainly at private parties around the world, where attendees are forced to sign confidentiality agreements.

According to the media, the tycoon smokes marijuana in public. Photo: Stefani Reynolds. AFP

It is also mentioned that he has smoked marijuana in public and has revealed to have a recipe for ketamine, a psychedelic.

So far, Elon Musk has not responded to requests for comment. His lawyer, Alex Spiro, pointed out that the businessman regularly undergoes drug testing at SpaceX, ensuring that he has never tested positive in any of them.

However, Spiro added that there are “other false facts” in the article, without providing specific details.

VANESSA PEREZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news