Teruel Exists already announced mobilizations for next day 28 December to demand the execution of the pending sections of the A-68. And, today, the political party has given more details about what this protest act will be like.

The claim will consist of staging of the construction of the first section of the A-68 highway as it passes through the province of Teruel. It will be at kilometer point 149 of the N-232, known as El Regallo. In this enclave, Teruel Exist will remember how the construction of the first section of the A-23 was in 2001, for which they will go dressed in helmet and work vest.

“Our objective is to make visible the paralysis of vital infrastructure for Teruel. Not a single kilometer has been inaugurated for more than 20 years. of the A-68 south of Zaragoza”, said Tomás Guitarte, regional deputy, who was accompanied by the spokesperson for the citizen movement, Amado Goded, and the also deputies, Joaquín Moreno, Pilar Buj and Beatriz Redón.

Currently, There is the possibility of starting three sections of the A-68 which already have the construction projects: Fuentes-Quinto, El Regallo-Alcañiz and Alcañiz-Ventas de Valdealgorfa. These are sections that, for the start of works in 2025, must be included in the General State Budgets for next year. “That is why we are holding this rally in the last days of 2024, because we want to draw the attention of the State,” he stressed.

Guitarte has recalled that the Three sections already have the projects draftedthe result of the Teruel Exist agreements with the Government in the last legislature, in addition to specifying that they are in a position to be put out to tender in 2025, and to start the works.

One reason why it has influenced the need for sufficient amounts are allocated for its constructionas well as for the writing of the other three remaining sections of this highway, and to avoid taking “setbacks or steps backwards.”

During the presentation of the mobilizations, Guitarte expressed concern about the statements of the Ministry of Transport in which, in his opinion, it left the door open to prioritize the construction of the Híjar and Azaila bypasses before the highway.

“For these variants they don’t even have the projects drawn up and that alone would take four or five years, while for the A-68 everything is already there, they could start building right now,” he stated.

In this sense, he added that “we get the feeling that with these statements they are suggesting that they have no intention of building this highway. We are having a lot at stake in this demonstration” which is why he called on citizens to demonstrate and attend this event intended for everyone, from political parties to union and business organizations and all citizens.