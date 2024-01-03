The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs has completed a project to provide its land customs centers in the city of Al Ain with advanced inspection devices supported by artificial intelligence systems and based on non-stop rapid-pass scanning technology, with the aim of enhancing the transit movement of tourist vehicles, buses and trucks in accordance with the highest standards of radiation health and safety and conformity with international standards and specifications.

The project includes supplying the Khatm al-Shakla and Mazyad Customs Centers with 7 of the most advanced X-ray scanning devices in the world, and building two central operating and control rooms for the inspection devices equipped with the best advanced technologies.

The project to provide customs centers with inspection devices is considered one of the strategic projects of Abu Dhabi Customs to develop capabilities and inspection operations and facilitate the movement of transit through customs ports smoothly and quickly, as the new inspection devices adopt rapid-pass scanning technology and do not stop, with a capacity of up to 100 trucks, 150 tourist vehicles and 150 buses. It is also based on advanced and modern operating systems that are considered the first of their kind to be implemented in the UAE, which will reflect positively on the sustainability of the security and protection of society and the prosperity of trade.

Mubarak Matar Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Customs, confirmed that the project comes within the framework of Abu Dhabi Customs’ efforts to strengthen the inspection system at the various border crossings of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi within the strategic priority of “enhancing customs security” to provide customs centers with the latest technologies and devices used, to meet the requirements of operations. Customs is among the best practices to facilitate the movement of shipments and travelers according to the highest standards of security and safety for workers, customers and goods alike, noting that the new inspection devices are characterized by unique capabilities and advanced technology, which supports the realization of Abu Dhabi Customs’ vision of being a world-leading customs authority.