11 reservists have died, and another 15 have been injured, this Saturday in a shooting caused by two foreign citizens in a military training camp located in Belgorod, a region located in the southwest of Russia, bordering Ukraine. It is the latest blow to Putin’s forces since the war broke out.

The Ministry of Defense has stated, according to Russian news agencies, that the two attackers, who came from “an unspecified former Soviet republic”, fired automatic weapons at the volunteers while they were in a session with firearms. Both confirm that they have been killed. Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, on the other hand, has stated in a video post on the Telegram messaging app that “there are no residents of the territory among the wounded and dead.”

Oleksiy Aresstovych, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, stated in a YouTube interview that the attackers were from Tajikistan, a Central Asian nation where the Muslim religion predominates, although several branches of Christianity remain, adding that they opened fire “for a discussion over the territory.”

The attack took place just a week after an explosion destroyed part of the Kerch Bridge, an infrastructure linking mainland Russia with the Crimean peninsula.

