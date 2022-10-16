The Australian Grand Prix was the first and only home appointment as an official Ducati rider for Jack Miller, who however crashed on the ninth lap due to an accident not caused by him. The culprit was an out of control Alex Marquez, who spun at the hairpin before hitting Miller’s Ducati and knocking the Australian off the bike.

Ironically, Miller’s home race ended painfully in the very corner that was renamed in his honor on Saturday. Reflecting on the accident, the Ducati rider said he had no idea of ​​Marquez’s arrival until the moment of impact: “It wasn’t the day I had in mind, but this was it. I was in the middle of the corner, I was about to release. the brakes and give the throttle, and I found myself with a front wheel in the middle of my spine. I couldn’t do much about it. One moment I was looking at the back of Marco Bezzechi’s bike, the next I was seeing the stars. It hurt me a lot. , but now I feel fine, just a little bruised. “

Despite being initially angry with Marquez, Miller said he didn’t want to hold a grudge for what was clearly a mistake. “What’s the point of getting angry? On the other hand we are all on the track doing our best. I understand that he got carried away in an attempt to overtake Marini, but we all made mistakes. He is as destroyed as I am for not having finished the race. . Of course, it was my first home Grand Prix in three years … it’s not the way I wanted to finish it. “

After the crash, Miller went to where his family and friends were staying during the Australian GP weekend. He later revealed that he went to apologize to his family for not making it to the finish line, an apology that he extended to all Australian fans. “Once I got my breath back, I walked over to my parents, hugged them and apologized,” he said. “Many people have traveled – not just my family, but many families across the country – far and wide to see an Australian do good. And you feel like I’ve let them down. It’s devastating, but it’s part of motorcycling. “.

Alex Marquez, LCR Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez, meanwhile, accepted full responsibility for the incident and said he understood Miller’s anger at the time. The LCR Honda Team rider was given a Long Lap Penalty for the accident, which he will have to serve during next weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix. “I’m very sorry for Jack. I understand he was angry,” he said. “He had every reason to be. I made a mistake.”

“I was very careful in that corner because I know it’s very easy to make a mistake. In that lap I started attacking a bit because at that moment everyone was passing me. I’m sorry for him and his team. We missed a good opportunity. to get a good result, but life is like that. Everyone can make a mistake, but that was a bit excessive. It’s something that can happen to everyone. But that’s no excuse. Today I made a huge mistake “, concludes the LCR pilot.