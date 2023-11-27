“In Europe the threat of terrorism is real“. This was said by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, interviewed by Tg2 directed by Antonio Preziosi. “We do not see an imminent threat of a military attack against NATO countries. But there is constant danger, there threat of terrorist attacks



the. In Europe the threat of terrorism is real. We work with our partners in the Middle East and North Africa, Jordan, Tunisia, to help them better control the borders and we share information.”

Israel-Hamas

The “pause in the fighting” in the Gaza Strip, says the NATO secretary general, “has allowed the release of hostages and the delivery of aid to the population. I ask for an extension of the pause, because it will give the population of Gaza some breathing space and will allow further hostage releases.” NATO, he recalls, “has never played an active role in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict”, but is active in the region: “We are worried about the potential escalation of the conflict and our message to Iran is that they should hold back their emanations” in the region, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen. “What we have seen, drone attacks on ships, on US forces in the region, but also attacks on merchant ships”, is of “great concern”.

Finland

It is “too early” to say that what is happening in Finland is similar to what happened on the border between Belarus and Poland, with the forced sending of migrants towards the EU borders, but “we can say that it is another example of how Russia uses migration as a tool to try to put pressure on other European countries“. “We are in close contact with the Finnish government – he continues – we are following very carefully what is happening on the border” between Finland and Russia, which has been “closed” at various points. The Helsinki government “is able to deal with only” the situation and “so far there has been no request for greater NATO involvement”. The Atlantic Alliance is “in solidarity with Finland, our ally”, concludes Stoltenberg.

Ukraine-Russia

“We have seen that substantial military support from NATO allies has failed” to help the Ukrainians “move the front line: this reflects the fact that we should never underestimate Russia“. “Their military industry is in war mode – continues Stoltenberg – they are able to supply their forces with ammunition and capabilities”, they have received “a considerable amount of ammunition from North Korea, they are willing to sacrifice people in this operation, which also makes it difficult for the Ukrainians to achieve the “progress on the ground” they are aiming for.

NATO allies “agree that Ukraine will become a member of NATO. At our meeting we will agree on recommendations for Ukraine’s priority reforms. While we continue to support Kiev on its path to NATO membership.” NATO continues to support Kiev militarily, recalls Stoltenberg: “This month, Germany and the Netherlands promised 10 billion euros for Ukraine, Romania opened an F-16 training center for Ukrainian pilots. The allies, among which the United States and Finland are sending more air defenses and munitions to protect Ukrainian cities from Russian attacks. And 20 allies have now formed an air defense coalition for Ukraine.” “Ukrainian forces have reconquered 50% of the territories occupied since the beginning of the war and continue to inflict heavy defeats” on Russia.