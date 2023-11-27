Left-wing congresswoman Ruth Luque presented this Monday a constitutional complaint against the Attorney General of Peru, Patricia Benavides, after a special anti-corruption team launched an investigation against his closest environment for allegedly integrating a corrupt criminal network.

Luque reported on the social network made the complaint “for various violations of the Constitution and crimes” allegedly committed by Benavides.

“His presence at the head of the Public Ministry is a direct threat to the principle of separation of powers on which our democracy is founded; it has perverted the legal and political spheres,” he remarked.

In the document, which he attached to his message on the X network, The legislator points out that the attorney general “abused her status and taking advantage of the powers conferred as a representative of the Public Ministry, he would have violated various articles of the Political Constitution of Peru.”

“Besidesa criminal complaint is filed for the alleged commission of the crimes of criminal organization and influence peddling“he added.

The alleged criminal network in the prosecutor’s office

Luque presented this complaint after the Special Team of Prosecutors against Corruption of Power and the Investigation Division of Highly Complex Crimes (Diviac) of the National Police An operation began this Monday with a search of the homes and offices of advisors and former advisors to the attorney general.

The advisors are accused of being part of an alleged criminal organization “entrenched in the senior management of the Public Ministry” that sought to “illicitly influence decisions of congressmen” for the dismissal of the heads of the National Board of Justice (JNJ), the appointment of the current ombudsman, Josúe Gutiérrez, and the disqualification of the former National Prosecutor Zoraida Ávalos “for illicit purposes”.

The special team arrested this Monday Jaime Villanueva Barreto, who was “in charge of exploiting ‘the constitutional power of the monopoly of criminal prosecution for his own benefit.'”

Another Benavides advisor, Miguel Ángel Girao Isidro, as well as the parliamentary coordinator Abel Hurtado Espinoza, who are accused of being part of this alleged criminal network, are also part of the alleged corruption case.

In the corruption plot “entrenched in the senior management of the Public Ministry”, according to several mediaProsecutor Benavides would also be involved.

The attorney general (…) would have violated various articles of the Political Constitution of Peru

In response to the initiation of the investigation against his advisors, Benavides dismissed prosecutor Marita Barreto, the head of the anti-corruption prosecutorial team, who is one of the most prestigious members of the Public Ministry in Peru.

The Prosecutor’s Office documents that include the dismissal, published by various media, show that the work of advisor Jaime Villanueva Barreto was also terminated.

After hearing about this case, the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Eduardo Arana, stated that he is “surprised and concerned” by the situation of the Public Ministry and urged to let prosecutor Barreto remain in charge of the open investigation work.

In statements to Canal N television, Luque reported that he was going to present the constitutional complaint and said that what “happened in the early morning is an outcome of the serious undemocratic deterioration that we face today.”

“Fundamental decisions are needed to get out of this hole (…) the first is that Mrs. Benavides should step aside, she should not remain in office for another minute,” he emphasized.

Luque also said that the political forces in Congress “must decide which side they are on” if they want to defend the attorney general when “there are clearly indications of how she has been politically instrumentalized to win votes or is it being enabled for the lady to be dismissed and disqualified with due procedures and deadlines.”

“We cannot allow this pact of impunity and corruption currently installed in our country with the complicit silence of various entities to prevail,” he concluded.

At the same time, The civil association Transparencia requested that the Attorney General, Patricia Benavides, leave office to guarantee an independent investigation. of the alleged criminal network entrenched in the high echelons of the Public Ministry.

Through a statement on

“The investigation initiated by Prosecutor Barreto, which would involve the Attorney General in acts that undermine the independence of powers and the fight against corruption, are very serious. To guarantee an independent investigation, the Attorney General must leave office,” she said on the social network.

‘Premeditated attack’

Benavides defended herself against the accusations against her and stated that the Public Ministry has been “the subject of a premeditated attack” that seeks to intimidate her. “This morning the Public Ministry has been the object of premeditated attacks by those who oppose the work that the law entrusts us with: fighting against impunity orchestrated in the highest spheres of power”said the head of the Prosecutor’s Office.

“Despite this, the office of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Nation has been giving all the facilities to the prosecutors of the Team of Prosecutors against Power Corruption so that they can carry out all the investigations arranged, as well as what was ordered by the Seventh Preparatory Investigation Court. National,” he added.

Likewise, he indicated that the Public Ministry is in charge of highly relevant investigations in which those involved are “people who are going to try to use all their power to obstruct the progress of justice.”

*With EFE and El Comercio (GDA)

