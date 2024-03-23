Elena Larrearenowned Mexican influencer and content creator in OnlyFans, died on Tuesday, March 19 at the age of 31. Also an activist and defender of animal rights, she would have been affected by complications arising from a cosmetic operation performed in January of this year. Now, her more than half a million followers are dismayed by her sudden departure.

What did Elena Larrea die from?

Latest Tuesday March 19, Elena Larrea died due to pulmonary thrombosis that resulted in a blood clot in his lung. Her departure was announced by Cuacolandia, a sanctuary she established for horses rescued from abuse and abandonment.

“It is with deep regret that we inform you of the departure of Elena Larrea, president and founder of Cuacolandia, who unfortunately yesterday – Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. – died due to a pulmonary thrombosis that caused a clot in her lung. ” is reported in the sanctuary's Instagram post.