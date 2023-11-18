A video posted on November 13 on TikTok, which shows a woman on a plane asking for help, has gone viral in recent days. The young woman screams “I am a victim of trafficking! “I am being a victim of human trafficking,” while three members of the crew try to stop her by force.

The event could have occurred during a Southwest Airlines flight, which took off from New York bound for Kansas City, according to reports Daily Mail. In the video, a young woman wearing a black sweatshirt and wearing dark glasses head, screams desperately that she is a victim of human trafficking, while the flight attendants try to subdue her. “They’re trying to put things on me. “Leave me!” she screams violently at a woman who grabs her wrists.

During the outburst, the young woman tries to get away and hits a passenger in the head, who gets up and leaves the commotion. Then, she stares into the camera, as she smiles, and says: “This is going to appear on TikTok, to make it seem like I’m crazy, but I’m a victim of human trafficking”.

Questions without answer

The young woman also points out that there is a conspiracy: “If they say they’ve got your family kidnapped, don’t believe them: they’re using damn emotional manipulation! This isn’t real!”she exclaims while the flight attendants manage to stop her and tie her hands behind her back, for which she also winces in pain.

The clip was originally published by the profile @phillypolish, it has been replicated on different social networks, but to date said account has been deleted. The unknowns about what was really happening on the flight continue to accumulate, as Neither the airline nor the authorities have issued statements in this regard.