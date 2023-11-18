Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip: Israeli Defense Minister said “there is no difference between a terrorist with a Kalashnikov and a terrorist wearing a three-piece suit” | Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said this Saturday (18) that all Hamas members, including those outside the Gaza Strip, are “dead men”.

“There is no difference between a terrorist with a Kalashnikov and a terrorist wearing a three-piece suit,” Gallant said in statements to the press this Saturday.

The Jewish State is carrying out an offensive in the Palestinian enclave against the terrorist group, responsible for the attacks that killed 1,200 Israelis on October 7.

Although Israel has said since the beginning of the conflict that the objective of the action in Gaza is to end Hamas, it was the first time that the Israeli government clearly spoke of taking action against members of the terrorist group outside the enclave.

Members of Hamas leadership, such as Ismail Haniyeh, president of the group’s political directorate, live in Qatar, where they maintain a political office in Doha.

At the end of October, the American newspaper Washington Post reported that Qatar reached an agreement with the United States to review its relations with Hamas, which would occur after the release of the approximately 240 hostages that Hamas holds in the Gaza Strip.

Qatar has helped the United States and Israel in negotiations for the release of hostages, but the shelter it has provided for years to Hamas leaders has come into even more question since the terrorist group’s attacks on Israeli territory last month.