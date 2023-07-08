The murder of Joaquín Speranithe 14-year-old teenager murdered in Laboulaye, Córdoba, would have been planned for days by his best friend and schoolmate, a 13-year-old boy, who is now staying at the Esperanza Complex in the city of Córdoba. The suspect confessed. “I killed Joaquín,” he said. For the researchers, there was premeditation.This arises from a series of indications and evidence that the investigators obtained in the raids.

On Thursday morning of last week, Joaquín went to Physical Education class. He returned to his house, was with his mother, Mariela Flores, and went back to school on his bicycle. He left her at the Provincial High School Institute (IPEM) 278, Malvinas Argentinas and from there he left with his friend, “L”, the suspect.

In the image of one of the cameras that recorded both boys, Joaquín is seen with a smile and a backpack on his back. Next to it is “L”, with nothing.They walked about 100 meters from the school to an abandoned house, where the victim’s body was finally found.

The suspect confessed. “I killed Joaquín,” he said. For the researchers, there was premeditation.

That house where they found the victim is, according to what they say in Laboulaye, known because the students always go to do “mischief”. Surely “L” knew that there would be no one because at that time the afternoon classes were starting. That’s what the researchers think.

What “L” said to his friend so that they both left school has not been revealed, but in the educational community there are many who comment that they always moved together, so he should not have had any problems convincing him.

The camera that recorded the passage of both teenagers also filmed the return of “L”. she was alone.

In the abandoned house where they found Joaquín’s body, the investigators seized some pieces of concrete and a pointed iron with blood stains.

Sources close to the cause confirmed to La Nación (GDA newspaper) that after a series of consultations, it was found that this tool is usually used in dairy farms.

The “L” family works in a tambo, the place where one of the police procedures took place. This is a crucial point for investigators: to determine if the teenager had brought the iron home to the abandoned house before. If it is verified, the premeditation would be confirmed, which is the suspicion for which Justice is advancing.

The case is in the hands of the judge of Control, Childhood, Adolescence, Juvenile Criminal, Family and Gender Violence and Offenses of Laboulaye, Sebastián Moro, who among the measures taken continues the analysis of different security cameras in Laboulaye and the surrounding area and witness statement.

At the moment, neither the magistrate nor the prosecutor Walter Guzmán have elements to put another suspect at the crime scene, sources in the case explained.

The clothes that “L” wore on the day of the crime – kidnapped last Sunday after the discovery of the body and self-incrimination – are being examined in the city of Córdoba.

Tests with Luminol (a reagent that reveals blood stains) will be used to detect if they were washed. Until now, no one who saw him at school when he returned from the abandoned house would have detected anything strange.

The two boys shared a lot of time with a partner – the group was called the “three musketeers” – who already spoke to the investigators, although she was very concise due to her state of shock.

the story

On Saturday, Joaquín’s mobile phone appeared in the hands of his friend. The victim’s father said that he saw that he had it when he reviewed the images from the cameras. “L” she had painted the transparent casing with a red fiber.

Martín Sperani, the father of the victim, demanded, at that moment, that the investigators ask the suspect more, that he was “sure” that the teenager -who had participated in the marches asking for the appearance of his partner- had to have more data.

“L” told the investigators that Joaquín had given him the phone so they would not “track” him and insisted that he was not a “buchón” and repeated that Joaquín had left his house because they were “very strict”, that he He was going “with another family with whom he would be better off”.

After noon last Sunday, Joaquin’s cousins ​​found the body, it was face down in the abandoned house.

His parents were at the police station, where they receive the news. Her mother had a nervous breakdown, she cried desperately. “L” she was in another room and she heard the screams. It was at that moment that she broke down and said: “I killed Joaquín.”

THE NATION

ARGENTINA

GDA