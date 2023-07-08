she came backoffer which allows new users to purchase a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for only 1 dollarbut at this time the promo is only available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscriptions.
At the same time, as we reported today, converting from LIVE Gold to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has become less convenient, switching to a 3:2 rate instead of the previous 1:1.
The Xbox Game Pass price increase
As you no doubt remember, a few days ago Microsoft announced an increase in the price of Xbox Game Pass, as well as Xbox Series X, and this move clearly marked some changes in the approach of the Redmond house.
In any case, even at a slightly higher figure, it remains the extraordinary convenience of Xbox Game Pass, which allows you to play a large catalog of games, both exclusive to Microsoft and third party productions, often starting from day one.
