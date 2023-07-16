the peruvian singer Eva Ayllon He celebrated his 50 years of artistic career together with his faithful public in a massive show at the San Marcos stadium. The concert, which had artists of the stature of Daniela Darcourt, Amanda Portales, Tania Libertad, Gianmarco and Gilberto Santa Rosa, it was marred by an accident that occurred shortly before the start of the show. Users reported that a worker fell from one of the scaffolding near one of the stands. What happened? Find out in the next note.

How was the accident of one of the workers at the Eva Ayllón concert?

Minutes before the start of the live show of the interpreter Eva Ayllon, The audience was shocked when they witnessed a worker fall from the show’s scaffolding, the site where the concert lights are controlled.

According to what was reported by the attendees of the show, it all happened when one of the people in the light tower tried to get off the scaffolding.. The problem would have been that he was not using a safety harness or a lifeline. A few moments later, one of his co-workers is seen coming down from the same metal structure without having any type of protection either.

The worker was quickly helped by the parademics of the event and evacuated to a hospital to be evaluated. Her current health status is unknown. Nor was there any pronouncement from Eva Ayllón or the organizers of the event about this fact.