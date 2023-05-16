Terrible aggression! She kicks him to the ground when she cried in pain

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
aggression.
Assault.
The event occurred in Argentine soccer.
Outrage has caused the event that occurred in a match of the Interprovincial Soccer League Dr. Ramón Pereyra in Argentina.
The compromise was disputed in Santa Febut the truth is that what happened has gone around the world.
tremendous aggression
The game was played between Canniversary of San José de la Esquina and Cafferatense, in which the spirits of the players were hot.
A play by the right sector of the field was the one that caused the case. One of the players fell, the judge expelled the attacker, but he committed a barbaric act.
While the rival couldn’t bear the pain, he was still lying on the field, the attacker was not happy with fouling him and kicked him hard on the floor.
The judge, due to what happened, decided to end the game, which Cafferatense won 2-1.
T.N.T. | هذا حدث في دوري المقاطعات في سانتا في.
رأى لاعب من Cafferatense البطاقة الحمراء بعد تدخله العنيف وركل ظهر لاعب Centenary الذي كان لا يزال على أرض
بيفيلاكوا ، الذي تعرض للاعتداء ، غادر بالبكاء. pic.twitter.com/oFw8lkLtxm
– بلاد الفضة 🏆 (@ARG4ARB) May 16, 2023
#Terrible #aggression #kicks #ground #cried #pain
