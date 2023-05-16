Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Terrible aggression! She kicks him to the ground when she cried in pain

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Terrible aggression! She kicks him to the ground when she cried in pain


aggression

aggression.

Assault.

The event occurred in Argentine soccer.

Outrage has caused the event that occurred in a match of the Interprovincial Soccer League Dr. Ramón Pereyra in Argentina.

The compromise was disputed in Santa Febut the truth is that what happened has gone around the world.
tremendous aggression

The game was played between Canniversary of San José de la Esquina and Cafferatense, in which the spirits of the players were hot.

A play by the right sector of the field was the one that caused the case. One of the players fell, the judge expelled the attacker, but he committed a barbaric act.

While the rival couldn’t bear the pain, he was still lying on the field, the attacker was not happy with fouling him and kicked him hard on the floor.

The judge, due to what happened, decided to end the game, which Cafferatense won 2-1.
#Terrible #aggression #kicks #ground #cried #pain

Recommended

