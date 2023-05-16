Fabio Fazio leaves Rai, but “he doesn’t do it for censorship, but for another good contract”: Matteo Renzi also comments on the landing on Discovery of the conductor of “Che tempo che fa”. “There’s nothing else, that’s all – observes the leader of Italia Viva – to tell that he left because a censorship was put in place, no, it’s not like that. We don’t tell that there is no democracy, that we are in a regime”.

During a press conference at the Bernini hotel, then also on L’Aria che tira, on La7, the former prime minister ruled out that there had been political pressure on Fazio that led him to abandon state television: “He left not because he was kicked out, but because he didn’t get his contract renewed on the same terms as Discovery. You can’t always pass off as a victim who leaves, Fazio is going to earn more, it’s the market, he’s not a martyr to democratic freedom. After that Rai made a mistake, I would have kept Fazio, but from here to consider him a victim … “.

Words similar to those spent by the leader of the League Matteo Salvini, who had previously commented on the news of the farewell of his Fazio-Littizzetto by ironically writing “belli ciao” on his social accounts, then explained: “There is a free choice of a free conductor who has freely accepted an offer, which I hope will be substantial for him, from a private television station”.