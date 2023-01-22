Monday, January 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Teo Gutiérrez would already have a new team in Colombian soccer

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 22, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Teo Gutierrez

Teo scored the winning goal for Cali.

Teo scored the winning goal from Cali.

The attacker will wear a new shirt in the local league.

See also  Cali surprises with the hiring of Harold Santiago Mosquera

Colombian soccer starts this week and the teams finalize the details of their respective payrolls to face the championship and fight.

One of the latest movements, and highly anticipated, is the future of the player Teofilo Gutierrezwho was at Deportivo Cali and has played for different teams such as Junior, Santa Fe and Bucaramanga.

Teo, towards Santa Marta

As it was learned this Sunday, Teo reached a pre-agreement with the Union Magdalena. The attacker would travel to Santa Marta to seal your bond with the samarium team, if nothing extraordinary happens.

The version that runs through the Atlantic media indicates that the team has the idea of ​​signing the contract after the medical examinations and presenting Teo this Wednesday, when Unión Magdalena begins the season in a home game against Atlético Huila, at 3:30 p.m. p.m

Teo, 37, has played in Colombia in Barranquilla, Junior and Deportivo Cali. In addition to his extensive career abroad and in the Colombia selection.

See also  Rafael Dudamel remembers that he beat Boca as a player and now as a DT

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Teo #Gutiérrez #team #Colombian #soccer

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"Puss in Boots 2": the tragic story of Perrito, the dog they wanted to drown as a puppy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result