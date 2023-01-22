Teo Gutiérrez would already have a new team in Colombian soccer

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Teo scored the winning goal for Cali.
Teo scored the winning goal from Cali.
The attacker will wear a new shirt in the local league.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Colombian soccer starts this week and the teams finalize the details of their respective payrolls to face the championship and fight.
One of the latest movements, and highly anticipated, is the future of the player Teofilo Gutierrezwho was at Deportivo Cali and has played for different teams such as Junior, Santa Fe and Bucaramanga.
Teo, towards Santa Marta
As it was learned this Sunday, Teo reached a pre-agreement with the Union Magdalena. The attacker would travel to Santa Marta to seal your bond with the samarium team, if nothing extraordinary happens.
The version that runs through the Atlantic media indicates that the team has the idea of signing the contract after the medical examinations and presenting Teo this Wednesday, when Unión Magdalena begins the season in a home game against Atlético Huila, at 3:30 p.m. p.m
Teo, 37, has played in Colombia in Barranquilla, Junior and Deportivo Cali. In addition to his extensive career abroad and in the Colombia selection.
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
