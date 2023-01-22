“Puss in Boots 2” it surpassed “Avatar 2″, both in critical reception and among fans. The response to the DreamWorks film is no coincidence, as the plot of “The Last Wish” has used masterful animation to tell a story full of nuances. However, it may Puppy be one of his best-built characters, especially when we consider his origin story.

The end of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” connects with “Shrek” and fans ask for a sequel to the green ogre. Photo: composition LR/DreamWorks

The story of Puppy, the saddest of “Puss in Boots 2”

Puss in Boots Y Kitty Soft Feet They didn’t have much confidence in Puppy until they heard his story. The dog recounted his origins with great joy, because he believed that all his experiences with his previous family were very funny; However, the harshness of his story soon revealed the true intentions of those who crossed the path of the little animal.

“When I was a puppy, my litter and I lived with a family of pranksters. We played hide and seek and I was the thing everyone made fun of. m They would put me in a box and throw me in a garbage can, but whatever they did, I would always find them.” started Puppy.

Immediately afterwards, he recounted what would be an assassination attempt, although he did not perceive it in such a way: “One day they got creative: they put me in a sock with a stone inside and threw me into a river. I made a hole in my sock and swam to the surface. I never found them, nor my litter, so I’m still the thing, ”she said between laughs and before the astonished look of his feline companions.

Despite what he went through, he maintains a fairly positive perspective, since he has found two good friends in Gato and Kitty.

What is “Puss in Boots 2” about?

The brave Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for danger and disregard for safety have taken their toll: he has wasted eight of his nine lives.

Recovering those lives will embark him on an epic journey to the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star, with which he hopes to return to his old ways. But, when he only has one life left, the protagonist will have to ask for help from his old partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Softpaws.

In their search, they both run into Perro, a cantankerous, talkative and relentlessly cheerful dog. However, they will have to overcome powerful enemies along the way: Goldilocks, the Three Bears Crime Family, Jack Horner and the terrifying bounty hunter Big Bad Wolf.