The new Board of Directors continues the reorganization of the club but without the vote of the former patron who today is a simple director

Genoa – High voltage between 777 Partners and Enrico Preziosi. In recent days, the 2021 budget was approved but without the vote of the former president, who has been sitting on the board of directors since November no longer as president but as a simple advisor. And as director he rejected the budget approved by the rest of the board, namely by Alberto Zangrillo, Josh Wander, Steven Pasko, Juan Arciniegas and Andres Blazquez.

