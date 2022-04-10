With a view to strengthening the development of the lower categories, in the Women’s MX League Each club is required to accumulate at least one thousand minutes of players under 20 years of age. And in the current tournament, Toluca and Blue Cross They are two teams that have met the quota and even far exceeded it.

Both the scarlet and the cement companies were among the first clubs to comply with the minutes of minors in Clausura 2022. The above is due to the full confidence they have in players who are part of their squad and who have earned the ownership.

In the case of Toluca, in total it has 2,645 minutes. Maria Fernanda Sanchez, Diana Guatemala and Natalia Colin They are the ones that have contributed the most minutes. The first has played all the matches of the tournament, 7 as a starter; while Guatemala has also participated in all the games, 12 as a starter, and has scored 2 goals, although in its case it only adds up to 50% of the minutes because it was from 2002.

Read more: Liga MX Femenil: Tigres beats FC Elite on their closing tour of the USA

Finally, in the case of Natalia Colín, she has also scored two goals in 7 games played, 6 of them starting. In addition to these three, Naomi GranadosMariel Román, Brenda Vega, Ivanna Estrada and Ashleye Domínguez have all contributed minor minutes for the Diablas Rojas.

While in the case of Cruz Azul, it has 2,633 accumulated minutes among 5 minor players. The defense Edith Carmonawith 11 starts in 13 games played, is the one that has contributed the most. Natalia Enciso He follows with 13 games played, 8 of them as a starter.

Read more: Liga MX Femenil: They give away a mini album with stamps of emblematic players with summons to the Tri Femenil

Daniela Monroy She is the third player who has added the most minutes, although in her case only 50 percent is counted because she was born in 2002. The defense has also added minutes as a national team in the U20, under the technical direction of Maribel Dominguez.

The list of minor cement companies that have completed minutes is completed Renata Huerta and Wendy Jiménez, who is the one who has added the fewest minutes with just 61 of activity.