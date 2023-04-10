Tension in Asia, LIVE: China simulates attacks against the island of Taiwan

From Saturday April 8, China’s military exercises have increased tension with Taiwan.

The activities of the Asian giant, which will last until Monday according to their official media, have included “precision strikes” against “key targets on the island of Taiwan and in the surrounding waters”, in which dozens of aircraft and ground troops participated.

This occurs after the island’s president, president Tsai Ing-Wenmet days earlier with Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

China’s military operation was launched when the Taiwan president had already returned to the island and after the visits of French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had ended. to Chinese territory.

*With information from EFE and AFP.