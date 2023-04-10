Monday, April 10, 2023
Tension in Asia, LIVE: China simulates attacks against the island of Taiwan

April 10, 2023
Tension in Asia, LIVE: China simulates attacks against the island of Taiwan


Tension between Taiwan and China

Taiwan patrols patrol the Matsu Islands.

Taiwan patrols patrol the Matsu Islands.

In the last few hours, Chinese military exercises have increased tension around the island.

From Saturday April 8, China’s military exercises have increased tension with Taiwan.

The activities of the Asian giant, which will last until Monday according to their official media, have included “precision strikes” against “key targets on the island of Taiwan and in the surrounding waters”, in which dozens of aircraft and ground troops participated.

This occurs after the island’s president, president Tsai Ing-Wenmet days earlier with Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

Follow the minute by minute of the situation.

China’s military operation was launched when the Taiwan president had already returned to the island and after the visits of French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had ended. to Chinese territory.

(We recommend: Keys to understand the Chinese military maneuvers near the island of Taiwan)

Minute by minute

Chinese military exercises

The Chinese army simulated “precision strikes” against “key targets on the island of Taiwan and in the surrounding waters,” involving dozens of planes and ground troops, Chinese state television said.

Beijing said that destroyers, speedboats and fighter planes, among others, are being mobilized in the maneuvers, which will last until Monday.

WRITING ELTIEMPO.COM AND LATEST NEWS
*With information from EFE and AFP.

