Violence in football sometimes exceeds the unexpected. This Sunday, in Argentina, Banfield fans decided to show their discontent over the poor results of their team and stoned the bus that was transporting the ‘Taladro’ team.before the match with River Plate for the sixth round of the Professional League Cup.

Banfield is at the bottom of the standings and their fans fear because they could fall to relegation positions. That was why they attacked the club’s vehicle, leaving a balance of broken glass and, fortunately, zero injuries.

The police did not protect the Banfield bus and that is why the fans did their thing. Then officers arrived to disperse the violent people, and clashes occurred.

Game results

River Plate played poorly, but rescued a point against Banfield after a 1-1 draw on the sixth round of the Argentine League Cup. Coach Martín Demichelis’ team suffered for a good part of the match and showed poor performance one week before the Argentine Superclásico against Boca Juniors.

The great figure of the match was goalkeeper Franco Armani, who prevented his goal from falling on more than one occasion, after 22 shots on goal by the home team.

The ‘millionaire’ team took the lead at 23 minutes through Pablo Solari, that he didn’t even kick because the ball bounced off the midfielder after a failed clearance and entered the goal.

Banfield’s effort to reach the tie was rewarded in the second half with a powerful left-footed shot by Ignacio Rodríguez at 64, which required confirmation from the VAR to confirm that the ball entered completely, after hitting the crossbar, hitting the side. inside and get out of the fence.

