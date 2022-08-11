Tennis | The tennis star’s disrespectful act shocked the audience in a match held in Canada

Stefanos Tsitsipas hit the ball with full force towards his opponent Jack Draper, even though he had room to place his shot anywhere else.

Tennis Greece, which is ranked fifth in the world Stefanos Tsitsipas committed an unsportsmanlike act while playing on the ATP tour in Montreal, Canada.

Among other things, at Wimbledon hot-headed Nick Kyrgios Tsitsipas, who played against him, got hot for his British opponent in the middle of the game To Jack Draperwho played the match of his life as an underdog.

Leading 3-1 in the first set, Draper returned Tsitsipas’ pass high just over the net, and the Greek would have had plenty of time and space to hit the ball into the empty court.

Instead, he decided to hurl the ball straight at Draper in a frenzy. The act was really disrespectful and the crowd reacted to the punch accordingly. After the initial shock, silence descended on the arena.

Tsitsipasi in this case, evil finally paid off, as the shot was too low to hit the opponent, but also too long to bounce into the field. After a video review, it was found that the ball hit outside the boundary line.

When Tsitsipas faced Kyrgios at Wimbledon in July, he hit the ball flat towards Kyrgios and almost hit a spectator.

Draper, ranked 82nd in the world, won 7–5, 7–6. The fight took place in the first round of the Montreal tournament.