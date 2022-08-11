The neroverde coach on the season: “Points at home to Milan, Inter and Juve? This year we have to do them elsewhere, and we will defend ourselves better. Berardi amazes me.”
A little nervousness would be understandable. You try to prepare for Monday’s debut with Juve without knowing if the center forward will be Raspadori, Defrel, Pinamonti or any of them. And instead Alessio Dionisi gives a vigorous handshake, smiles and pretends to look around: “Everyone’s still there, aren’t they?”.
